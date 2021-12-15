Pune: Man arrested for stealing hard disks from Bharat Forge Company

The hard disks were also recovered from his locker, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing hard disks from the Bharat Forge Company.

Jitendra Marudkar (56), who works as associate vice president (IT and Admin) at the Bharat Forge Company, lodged the FIR in this case at Mundhwa police station.

The accused, Shubham Chandrakant Mahale, was seen on CCTV cameras stealing three hard disks this month, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

When the company officials questioned him, he initially gave vague replies but after being shown the CCTV footage, he admitted to his involvement in the theft of hard disks, police said. The hard disks were also recovered from his locker, police said.

Police Havaldar R A Bobade said, “Mahale is an employee of the contractor working for the company. A court has remanded him to our custody for one day. Further investigation is on.”