Pune: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old tribal girl after calling her to cook food at his residence in Khed on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh Chati (32), a native of Washim, currently residing at Mahalunge in Khed taluka of Pune.

The girl’s on Friday approached the police and filed a complaint against Chati, who has been booked under IPC sections 377, 504, 506, sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections of the SC & ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.