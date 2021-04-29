Pune: Man arrested for selling fake E-passes during lockdown

Pune City Police have arrested a man who was allegedly selling fake E-passes to those who wanted to travel to other districts and states during the lockdown imposed by the state to contain the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Police have identified the accused as Dhanaji Murlidhar Gaganmale (29), a resident of Fursungi. An offence has been lodged at the Hadapsar police station in this case.

For those who wanted to travel out of the district and to other states, Pune City Police have made it mandatory to get an E-pass by submitting the required details and documents on covid10mhpolice.gov.in . Pune Police also started its ‘Digital Pass Cell’ to issue E-passes.

According to police, Gaganmale was tampering with the information taken from the website covid10mhpolice.gov.in for making fake E-passes. He also allegedly used the logo of Maharashtra Police on these fake passes. Police have booked him under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 484 of the Indian Penal Code.