Pune man arrested for raping woman after promising to cure her husband: police

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman in Pune. The accused allegedly made a video of the rape and extorted money and gold jewellery from the woman by threatening to release the video.

The woman lodged a complaint in this case on Tuesday. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), sections of the Information Technology Act and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

According to police, the woman’s husband is ill. Between November 2014 and October 2018, the accused promised the woman that he would cure her husband’s illness, police said. He then went to the woman’s house and allegedly developed physical relations with her without her consent.

He took her money and jewellery by promising to cure her husband and threatening to leak a video of their physical relations. In her complaint, the woman said he also cheated two other persons by taking Rs 15 lakh and Rs 93 lakh from them separately.