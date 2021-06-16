scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Man with criminal record arrested for raping 15-year-old boy inside crematorium

He took the minor to a tin shed inside a crematorium and raped him, said police. When the boy resisted, the man allegedly threatened to kill him.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 16, 2021 9:09:20 pm
Pune, rapeA court has remanded the accused to police custody for seven days.

Pune City Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor boy inside a crematorium on Tuesday.

Police have charged the man, who already has a criminal record, under sections 363, 377 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused allegedly took the 15-year-old boy on his two-wheeler on the pretext of having breakfast around 9.30 am on Tuesday. Later, he took the minor to a tin shed inside a crematorium and raped him, said police. When the boy resisted, the man allegedly threatened to kill him.

The boy later approached police and filed a complaint against the accused.

“A court has remanded the accused to police custody for seven days. Further investigation is on. Accused has a criminal record and he has earlier been named in serious cases, including murder,” said the investigating officer.

