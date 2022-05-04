scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Pune: Man arrested for raping cousin’s wife

According to the police, the accused is the cousin of the complainant’s husband.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: May 4, 2022 10:42:41 am
An offence was lodged against the accused after the woman filed her complaint and he was arrested later.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping his cousin’s wife at her residence on April 30. The 26-year-old woman had lodged a first information report (FIR) on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused is the cousin of the complainant’s husband. He allegedly barged into the complainant’s house around 2 am on April 30, threatened to tell her husband about their Instagram chats and then allegedly raped her.

An offence was lodged against the accused after the woman filed her complaint and he was arrested under Sections 376 (rape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

