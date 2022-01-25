scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Pune: Man arrested for pushing wife into building’s lift duct from 4th floor

The wife has sustained a spinal fracture after she landed on a heap of soil at the base of the duct, said the police.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 25, 2022 2:25:15 pm
The police arrested her husband Nitin (32), who works as a building painter. The couple lives in a building in Kakde Vasti in Kondhwa Budruk.

A 25-year-old woman sustained serious spinal injuries after she was allegedly pushed into an open duct of a lift from the fourth floor of a building by her husband Saturday following an argument over a domestic issue. Police arrested the husband Sunday.

The police said that the woman, Shaila Dahire, sustained a spinal fracture after she landed on a heap of soil at the base of the duct. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune. The police arrested her husband Nitin (32), who works as a building painter. The couple lives in a building in Kakde Vasti in Kondhwa Budruk.

Sub-inspector P U Kapure, who is investigating the case, said, “The probe suggests that the couple had been fighting over some domestic issues. On the night of January 22, the two had a heated argument after which the man pushed the wife into the open lift duct from the fourth floor. There was a heap of soil at the base of the duct on which she landed. She was rushed to a hospital by the members of a family who live in the same building.”

Kapure added, “On the morning of January 23, the medico legal case was referred to us from the hospital and we launched a probe. We have now arrested the husband. The husband has been charged with attempted murder of his wife.”

