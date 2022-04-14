Pune: Man arrested for ‘possessing brown sugar worth Rs 28,000’

PUNE CITY police arrested a man for possessing brown sugar worth Rs 28,200. Police have identified the accused as Sanjay Mahadev Sathe (34), a resident of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar.

During night patrolling, a team of anti-narcotics cell of the crime branch nabbed Sathe near the railway gate in Wanwadi area, as his movements were found to be suspicious. On searching Sathe, 5.64 gm of brown sugar was recovered from his possession.

An FIR was lodged against Sathe at the Wanwadi police station under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police is investigating to find out from where he procured the banned substance.