Pune: Man arrested for ‘posing as Army personnel, duping youth’

(Representative Image)

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as an Army personnel and taking money from another man to provide a job at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The accused has been identified as Anil Ramesh Warade (25), a resident of Bhokardan in Jalna. The victim, who is a 26-year-old resident of Atul Nagar in Warje, has lodged the FIR in this case at Warje police station.

According to police, the accused came in contact with the complainant in April 2018. The accused falsely claimed to be an Army personnel, police said. The accused also alleged that he was working with a prominent defence establishment in Pune. He took Rs 50,000 from the complainant and promised to secure a job for him at DRDO, police said. He then allegedly gave fake job documents to the complainant.

After realising that the accused has cheated him, the complainant approached us for help, police said. After arresting him, the recovered fake Army identity cards and other documents from his possession.

Investigation officer, Sub-inspector A D Yevale on Thursday produced the accused before a court in Pune. Police sought his custody to investigate whether he has cheated more persons, how he procured the fake identity cards of Army and whether any more persons helped him in the alleged crime. The court remanded the accused to police custody till November 30 for further investigation.

