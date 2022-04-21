Pune: Man arrested for murder of 8-year-old boy in Chikhali

DAYS AFTER the brutal murder of an eight-year-old boy from Chikhali, police have arrested his former neighbour for the crime. The accused allegedly abducted the boy in order to demand a ransom and bludgeoned him to death after he started crying.

The boy, identified as Laxman Devasi, was found bludgeoned to death in Chikhali area of Pune late on April 16. He had left the house around 12.30 pm and did not return for a long time. His concerned family members filed a missing persons report at Chikhali police station. During the search by police and family members, the boy was found dead with severe head trauma in an abandoned shed close to his house.

As part of the investigation into the case, the Crime Branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police looked through footage from security cameras installed in the area. Police initially zeroed in on one suspect, identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar (26), who worked in the past at a manufacturing unit in Talegaon Dabhade. Investigation revealed that Lashkar used to live on a floor above the house where the family of the boy lives. He had moved out of the house two

days before the boy was kidnapped, and had started living in a different building nearby.

A police officer, who is part of the probe, said, “The investigation has now revealed that Lashkar kidnapped the boy around the noon of April 16. He wanted to make a ransom demand of Rs 1 lakh to the father of the boy. After kidnapping the boy, Lashkar took him to the abandoned shed, where the boy got pricked by a thorn and started crying. To avoid their presence being detected by people, Lashkar hit the boy on the head with a cement block, killing him.”