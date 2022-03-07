Pune: Man arrested for molesting minor girls in Nigdi, say police

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting minor girls.

The police have identified the accused as Zisan Abrar Qureshi, a resident of Nigdi.

The mother of a victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Nigdi police station on Sunday.

As per a police press release, the accused molested the complainant’s five-year-old daughter by touching her private parts while she was playing with her brother on March 4. The accused allegedly threatened the girl and asked her to keep quiet about the incident. The FIR mentions that the accused had similarly molested another six-year-old girl about a week before.

The police have booked the accused under sections 354A and 506 of the IPC and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.