Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Pune: Man arrested for making extortion calls to former corporator, BJP MLA

The accused was produced before a court in Pune on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody till October 3 for further investigation.

PUNE CITY police arrested a man for allegedly making extortion calls to former corporator Deepak alias Baba Misal and the office of his sister-in-law and BJP MLA Madhuri Misal. Police have identified the accused as Imran Sameer Shaikh, a resident of Ghorpadi Gaon.

Between September 19 and September 23, the accused called Baba Misal and the office of Madhuri Misal. He demanded Rs 5 lakh through Google Pay and threatened to kill Misal if the money was not paid, police said. Misal lodged an FIR in this case at the Bibwewadi police station.

An investigation revealed that the mobile number belonged to Shaikh. Police traced his location to Kamareddy in Telangana. A team headed by assistant inspector Pravin Kalukhe went to Telangana and arrested him.

The accused was produced before a court in Pune on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody till October 3 for further investigation. Police said that Imran was earlier booked in three criminal cases.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:04:12 pm
