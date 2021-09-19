Pune: Man arrested for killing infant son born out of wedlock

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for killing his infant son, who was born out of wedlock, and dumping his body near the Pune airport, an investigation by Pune City Police into the 2019 murder has revealed.

The baby’s mother had lodged a complaint against the man, Shubham Bhande, at the Mundhwa police station, claiming he had done something harmful to their child after he took the boy away only days after his birth.

Bhande and his friend Yogesh Kale (26), who allegedly helped him in the criminal act, have both been arrested. They have been charged under Section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code. The duo have admitted that they killed the baby and dumped his body in the jungle near the airport, said police.

According to the complainant, she and Bhande were colleagues and they began a relationship in 2018. When the woman got pregnant, Bhande assured her that he would marry her soon.

On March 15, 2019, the woman gave birth to a boy and after getting discharged from the hospital, she went to a rented house in Mundhwa with the baby.

On March 27, Bhande and his friend Kale allegedly came to her house. Bhande allegedly told the woman that he will keep the baby at an ashram for a few days and bring him back once they were married. The woman refused, but Bhande and Kale allegedly

took the boy away.

According to the complaint, Bhande refused to tell the woman about what happened to the baby despite her asking about him several times. Finally, she filed a complaint at the Mundhwa police station on September 11 this year.

Senior Police Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi told mediapersons that they had carried out a search at the spot where the accused had dumped the body after the murder, and recovered the clothes in which the baby was wrapped at the time.