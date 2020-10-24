Pune: Man arrested for illegally selling drugs used as steroids to body builders

Police said the seized drug can be sold on a doctor's prescription. (Representational)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling mephentermine sulphate, a schedule H drug, illegally to some body builders.

Police have identified the accused as Rohan Prahlad Londhe, a resident of Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar.

Acting on a tip-off, a Pune City Police Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed Londhe at Shankarsheth Road near Swargate on Wednesday.

Police recovered 16 bottles each carrying 10 ml of mephentermine sulphate.

Police said the seized drug can be sold on a doctor’s prescription. It is also used for patients suffering from cardiac problems and low blood pressure and is not sold without a prescription, said police. They added that in case of excessive consumption of mephentermine sulphate, a person may get addicted to it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh, in a press release on Saturday, said the accused did not have the licence or a prescription to possess the seized drug.

Police said Londhe was selling the drug without prescriptions to some body builders. Police informed the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) about Londhe. Based on a complaint filed by an FDA officer, an FIR was lodged against Londhe at the Swargate police station under sections 276 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Since gyms are re-opening from October 25, gymnasium instructors are requested to create awareness on healthy nutritional habits and dissuade people from misusing such drugs for body building as it might have long-term health effects,” the DCP said.

