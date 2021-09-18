Pune: Man arrested for ‘flying drone’ near INS Shivaji

The INS Shivaji team tried to nab the person flying the drone. But he and his colleagues managed to escape from the spot in a car. He was later arrested.

A photographer has been arrested by Pune Rural Police for allegedly flying a drone in an area close to INS Shivaji, an Indian Navy establishment in Lonavala. He was later released on bail. According to the FIR, the photographer was spotted by an INS Shivaji officer while flying a drone near the main gate of the institution.