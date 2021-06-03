Pune: Man arrested for ‘duping businessman of Rs 52 lakh’

According to a press release issued Thursday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge, the accused, Kisan Asram Pawar (41), had lured the complainant by claiming he could rain currency notes by performing rituals.

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a city-based businessman of Rs 52 lakh by promising to “rain money by performing rituals”.

A 40-year-old businessman residing in Ganesh Nagar, Dhayari lodged the FIR in this case at Sinhagad police station.

According to a press release issued Thursday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge, the accused, Kisan Asram Pawar (41), had lured the complainant by claiming he could rain currency notes by performing rituals.

The accused claimed that he possessed supernatural powers with which he could do magic, police said.

The accused took Rs 52,01,000 from the businessman from time-to-time, but later the businessman stopped giving him money, police said.

One day, the accused allegedly told the businessman that only one last ritual was left, after which the businessman filed a complainant before the DCP (crime) office seeking investigation against the accused.

With the help of Jalna police, the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch sent a decoy customer to the accused, according to the press release. After confirming that the accused was allegedly involved in cheating, he was arrested from Hiwarkhed village in Mantha taluka, Jalna district.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Shewale said Pawar will be produced before a court on Friday. “We appeal to people not to believe such superstitions and if anybody has been cheated by the accused, they can approach us with their complaints,” said Shewale.