Pune: Man arrested for demanding money from ex-lover on threats to circulate her obscene photos

Pune city police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to extort money from a woman by showing threats to circulate her ‘obscene’ photographs.

The accused has been identified as Hansraj Gaikwad (31), currently residing in Hyderabad and native of Nanded district.

The victim woman had lodged the complaint in this case at the Bundgarden police station.

The police said that both the complainant woman and the accused were residing as neighbours about three years ago when they fell in love. But the accused allegedly took her obscene photographs and saved them in his cell phone.

Then, for the last one month, he called the complainant woman and demanded Rs 2 lakh and threatened to circulate her obscene photographs to her family and friends if he does not get the money.

The woman then approached the police for help. The probe revealed that the accused was located in Hyderabad. A crime branch team led by inspector Mahendra Jagtap, assistant police inspector Vaishali Bhosale, sub-inspector Anandrao Pingle, launched a search and nabbed Gaikwad from Hyderabad.

A press release issued on Thursday stated that Gaikwad was arrested under section 384 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. The accused has been remanded in police custody till March 14 for further investigation.