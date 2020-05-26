Pune: Man arrested for ‘creating fake Facebook profile of actor, cheating woman of Rs 1.4 lakh’

She approached Ahmednagar police last week and following technical analysis of the details furnished by her, police identified Chavan as the suspect. (Representational) She approached Ahmednagar police last week and following technical analysis of the details furnished by her, police identified Chavan as the suspect. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man from Pimpri was arrested Monday for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of an actor and cheating a 27-year-old woman from Ahmednagar of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.4 lakh.

The woman, who is the complainant in this case, believed that between October last year and January this year, she was communicating with the actor Akash Thosar on Facebook, but it was actually a fake profile created by the suspect, Shivtej Netaji Chavan, police said.

Inspector Arun Pardeshi of Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmednagar police said, “Since October last year, the woman had started communicating with a fake profile of Thosar created by Chavan. In their communication, the suspect kept on posing as Thosar. He told the complainant that his father was unwell and he needed money for his treatment. When the complainant asked him how an actor was in need of money, he told her he had many expenses…”

Pardeshi added, “The complainant, a homemaker, offered him more than 50 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.4 lakh…The suspect then came to Ahmednagar, posing as Thosar’s friend, to collect the valuables. Afterwards, he stopped communicating with the complainant. She then realised that she had been cheated.”

She approached Ahmednagar police last week and following technical analysis of the details furnished by her, police identified Chavan as the suspect.

He was arrested on Monday and the police recovered the gold ornaments he had allegedly taken from the complainant.

A probe has been launched to ascertain if Chavan has committed similar crimes in the past, police said.

