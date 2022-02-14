Pune: Man arrested for attacking sex worker

The Pune city police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old woman, a sex worker, with a blade following a dispute over money.

The accused has been identified as Rajappa Sidhlingappa, a resident of Wadarwadi. As per her complaint to the police, around 9 pm on February 11 (Friday), the accused went to the red-light area of Budhwar Peth and approached her for sex.

The complainant and the accused got into an argument over the money to be paid for the service and she refused to go with him, said the police. The accused got angry and attacked her with a shaving blade, severely injuring her below the chest, added the police.

On receiving the information, a team of Faraskhana police station reached the spot and arrested the accused on charges of attempt to murder as per sections 307, 506 of the IPC. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.