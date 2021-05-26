Pune: Man arrested for attacking senior citizen inside apartment

Police have booked the accused under sections 394, 511, 506, 452 of the Indian Penal Code.

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a senior citizen with a sharp weapon at an apartment in Nigdi on Tuesday.

As per a press release issued by the police, the accused, identified as Ajay Shekte allegedly barged into the Varlakshmi Apartment in Nigdi on Tuesday morning. He then allegedly sprayed some solution on victim Manohar Kulkarni’s face. He also attacked Kulkarni with a sharp weapon while trying to snatch jewellery from his wife.

When the accused tried to run away, the victim and local residents raised an alarm. He was however nabbed as he slipped from the staircase.

Meanwhile, on receiving information about the incident, a team of Nigdi police rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused.

“Victim Kulkarni has received a minor injury in the incident. Also, the accused Shekte got injured after he fell down the stairs. We have recovered the sharp weapon and other items from the accused. He is a native of the Beed district. Further investigation is on,” said assistant police inspector Virendra Chavan, the investigating officer.

