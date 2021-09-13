Pune: Man arrested for abetment to suicide days after 30-year-old found dead

Days after a 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Mahalunge, the police have arrested a man on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased, Dhananjay Shetty (30), was found dead at his family’s bungalow in the early hours of September 4. Police initially registered a case of sudden death pending a probe into the case.

Police found a note believed to have been written by the deceased, in which he has named a certain Suraj Gajre, who had lent money to Dhananjay’s brother, Yogesh (41).

Assistant Inspector DP Gulig of Mahalunge police station said, “Our probe has revealed that Gajre had lent money to the deceased’s elder brother earlier this year. Gajre was demanding it back from Yogesh. We have come to know that Yogesh had told the Gajre that Dhananjay would take care of the repayment of the loan. On the afternoon of September 3, Gajre and his aide went to Yogesh and threatened and assaulted him over the issue. They also took Yogesh in their car and took him to a different location. In the early hours of the next day, Dhananjay was found dead at their bungalow in Mahalunge. Based on the FIR filed by Yogesh we have booked Gajre and his aide. Gajre has been placed under arrest and remanded to our custody.”

Gajre and his aide have been booked on charges of abetment to suicide of Dhananjay and kidnapping and wrongful restraint of Yogesh, along with sections of the Maharashtra Money-lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.