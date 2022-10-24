scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Pune: Man arrested for assaulting traffic police officer and tearing his uniform

Manoj Waghmare (31) was arrested on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Raju Chaudhari of the Pimpri traffic division.

The incident took place around 9.45pm on Saturday. (Representative)

The Pune police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer and tearing his uniform at Karachi Chowk in Pimpri.

A first information report was registered at the Pimpri police station on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Raju Chaudhari of the Pimpri traffic division.

The incident took place around 9.45pm on Saturday when a man approached Chaudhari, who was deployed at Karachi Chowk, and allegedly started verbally abusing him for stopping the traffic flow from one direction. When the police personnel told him to let them manage the traffic, the man allegedly caught Chaudhari by his collar and tore his uniform.

The man, identified as Manoj Waghmare (31), was subsequently arrested.

More from Pune

Last week, a traffic policeman on duty was seriously injured after being attacked with a beer bottle by a man in the Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad as police tried to ease a traffic jam at a junction. He was later arrested.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 04:43:37 pm
