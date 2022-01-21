Pune Zilha Parishad identifies over 2,000 malnourished kids, more than 5,000 who need medical intervention

The Pune Zilha Parishad has identified 2,099 malnourished children and 5,201 children who were likely to require medical intervention. Starting Friday, the identified children would be checked by specialists and guided by dieticians.

Medical Officers and Community Health Officers have screened 3.2 lakh children in the age group of 0-6 years residing in the rural areas of Pune in the last one month, data entered into a diagnostic support software system to assist doctors in accurate diagnosis showed.

“We would conduct blood tests and body scanning to recommend medical, surgical and nutritional intervention to ensure best of health to our children. All these interventions would be provided free of cost,” Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilha Parishad, said.