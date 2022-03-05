Pune: Malls, theatres, restaurants can operate at full capacity

ENDING A majority of Covid restrictions, the Pune Municipal Corporation has further relaxed the curbs imposed in the city by allowing most of the commercial and social activities to resume the way they were carried out in pre-Covid days.

In an order issued late on Thursday, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that all shopping complexes, malls, cinemas and theatres, auditorium, hotels, restaurants, bars, sports complex, gyms, spa, swimming pools, religious places, tourist spots and entertainment parks can operate at 100 per cent capacity on the timings that were in force before the pandemic. However, it has allowed only 50 per cent occupancy for open-to-sky programmes for social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, educational and cultural events, including marriages, cremation and burial, and performing of last rites. Any such programme with over

1,000 attendance will require the permission of disaster management authority, Kumar said.

Home delivery service providers can operate at full capacity as per their regular timings, the order stated. All kind of educational institutes, including school for the specially abled, workshops, coaching classes and hostels can also operate at full capacity, it added.

All curbs have also been lifted off all means of public transports, including buses, rickshaws and taxis. The civic body has allowed all government, semi-government, private hospitals and industrial units to operate with 100 per cent attendance.

The municipal commissioner, though, clarified that it would be mandatory for all citizens and organisations to follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), mainly the use of face masks and sanitisation of places. There would be no restriction for the fully vaccinated citizens doing inter-state travelling but those who remain unvaccinated will have to produce RT-PCR negative report done within 72 hours of travel, the municipal commissioner said.