Pune: 120-bed Malignant Disease Treatment Centre inaugurated at Command Hospital

General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command Lieutenant General J S Nain inaugurated a 120-bedded Malignant Disease Treatment Centre (MDTC) at the Command Hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

This centre is part of the Command Hospital complex and is fully equipped with state of the art facilities.

The centre includes a dedicated operation theatre, intensive care unit and day care facility to provide comprehensive quality care to the cancer patients by a dedicated and experienced team of doctors and paramedics.

It is a one-stop centre for diagnosis, workup and treatment of cancer patients, including chemotherapy, surgery and radiation and also includes a two bedded bone marrow transplant unit.

With this new facility, cancer care and research is expected to scale new heights bringing succour to its dependent clientele.