Pune this week: Making eco-friendly Ganesh idols, exhibition of sculptures and paintings; and more

From a workshop on how to make eco-friendly Ganesh idols to a play by Rangai Theatre Company, here’s what’s happening in Pune this week:

Making eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Making your eco-friendly Ganesh idols isn’t very difficult if you have expert guidance. Western Routes is conducting a workshop where a child or a young adult can get their hands dirty, play in the mud and be creative as they learn to make an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, which you can plant after visarjan (immersion). At Outhouse, 27/11, Dyanpuri Cooperative Housing Society, Opp Konkan Express Restaurant, Kothrud, on August 28. Time: 10am-1pm (Batch 1: 6-12 year olds); 3-6pm (Batch 2: 13 year olds and above). Entry: Rs 1,200.

Western Routes is conducting a workshop where a child or a young adult can get their hands dirty, play in the mud and be creative as they learn to make an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, which you can plant after visarjan (immersion). (Facebook/The Western Routes) Western Routes is conducting a workshop where a child or a young adult can get their hands dirty, play in the mud and be creative as they learn to make an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, which you can plant after visarjan (immersion). (Facebook/The Western Routes)

Range of perspectives

From Rayjashri Goody’s sculpture that explores the politics of the written word, cookbooks and access to ample sources of food in the context of Dalit communities in India and Prabhakar Pachpute’s sculptures and paintings that revolve around the concept of time, everyday existence, attachments, relationships and migration to Vaibhav Raj Shah’s photographs in which the city is his studio and public walls his drawing surfaces, an exhibition of several important artists is being hosted at VHC gallery in Koregaon Park. It offers a range of perspectives as well as styles of creativity. Till August 28.

Marathi masterpiece

‘Wada Chirebandi’, the first in the trilogy by eminent playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar, revolves around a family from rural Vidarbha. In the family home, the dreams and fates of various characters intersect and co-exist. A thought-provoking play, ‘Wada Chirebandi’, is one of the masterpieces of Marathi literature. Directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni and enacted by Vaibhav Mangle and Nivedita Saraf, among others, it will be staged at Bay Gandharva Rang Mandir on August 27. Time: 1pm. Entry: Rs 400 onward

Three classical stories

Rangai Theatre Company’s play, ‘The Darkroom 3.0’, is an immersive experience featuring three classical stories. Members of the audience will be blindfolded on arrival and be greeted by characters from the story whispering in their ears. It is also the audience that gets to decide the fates of the characters from the story. At RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre on August 27, 6.30pm. Entry: Rs 499