scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Pune this week: Making eco-friendly Ganesh idols, exhibition of sculptures and paintings; and more

From a workshop on how to make eco-friendly Ganesh idols to a play by Rangai Theatre Company, here’s what’s happening in Pune this week:

Western Routes is conducting a workshop where a child or a young adult can get their hands dirty, play in the mud and be creative as they learn to make an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, which you can plant after visarjan (immersion). (Facebook/The Western Routes)

From a workshop on how to make eco-friendly Ganesh idols to a play by Rangai Theatre Company, here’s what’s happening in Pune this week:

Making eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Making your eco-friendly Ganesh idols isn’t very difficult if you have expert guidance. Western Routes is conducting a workshop where a child or a young adult can get their hands dirty, play in the mud and be creative as they learn to make an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, which you can plant after visarjan (immersion). At Outhouse, 27/11, Dyanpuri Cooperative Housing Society, Opp Konkan Express Restaurant, Kothrud, on August 28. Time: 10am-1pm (Batch 1: 6-12 year olds); 3-6pm (Batch 2: 13 year olds and above). Entry: Rs 1,200.

Western Routes is conducting a workshop where a child or a young adult can get their hands dirty, play in the mud and be creative as they learn to make an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, which you can plant after visarjan (immersion). (Facebook/The Western Routes)

Range of perspectives

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

From Rayjashri Goody’s sculpture that explores the politics of the written word, cookbooks and access to ample sources of food in the context of Dalit communities in India and Prabhakar Pachpute’s sculptures and paintings that revolve around the concept of time, everyday existence, attachments, relationships and migration to Vaibhav Raj Shah’s photographs in which the city is his studio and public walls his drawing surfaces, an exhibition of several important artists is being hosted at VHC gallery in Koregaon Park. It offers a range of perspectives as well as styles of creativity. Till August 28.

Marathi masterpiece

‘Wada Chirebandi’, the first in the trilogy by eminent playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar, revolves around a family from rural Vidarbha. In the family home, the dreams and fates of various characters intersect and co-exist. A thought-provoking play, ‘Wada Chirebandi’, is one of the masterpieces of Marathi literature. Directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni and enacted by Vaibhav Mangle and Nivedita Saraf, among others, it will be staged at Bay Gandharva Rang Mandir on August 27. Time: 1pm. Entry: Rs 400 onward

Three classical stories

More from Pune

Rangai Theatre Company’s play, ‘The Darkroom 3.0’, is an immersive experience featuring three classical stories. Members of the audience will be blindfolded on arrival and be greeted by characters from the story whispering in their ears. It is also the audience that gets to decide the fates of the characters from the story. At RAAH: A Literacy and Cultural Centre on August 27, 6.30pm. Entry: Rs 499

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:52:28 pm
Next Story

From moong, masoor, urad, to rajma — here’s how long you must soak each legume for

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Here’s how smoking harms the heart, causes strokes

Here’s how smoking harms the heart, causes strokes

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement