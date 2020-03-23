Pune: Major fire in Bhavani Peth brought under control

Since there was a possibility that the blaze would spread rapidly due to its proximity to a timber storage area, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Representational image/PTI) Since there was a possibility that the blaze would spread rapidly due to its proximity to a timber storage area, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Representational image/PTI)

A major fire erupted in Bhavani Peth in Pune on Sunday evening in which a godown of home appliances and at least 10 small houses suffered heavy damage. Fire brigade officials said they received a call about a fire at a godown in Angarshah Takia at 7.50 pm.

Since there was a possibility that the blaze would spread rapidly due to its proximity to a timber storage area, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Immediately after the fire started, residents of the surrounding houses evacuated the area. Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said, “A godown, 10 surrounding small houses and few timber storage areas have suffered damage. The fire was brought under control at 8.40 pm, less than an hour after we received the call.”

