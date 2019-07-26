Pune: Major fire breaks out at Yevalewadi godown, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a godown of food products at Yevalewadi on the Kondhwa road in the wee hours of Friday. While no casualties were reported, two trucks and several food products were destroyed in the mishap, Pune Fire Brigade officials said.

Assistant divisional fire officer Dattatray Nagarkar said, “We received a call at around 7.15 am regarding fire at a godown owned by a person named Rathi. By the time our team reached the spot, the fire had spread over a wide area. There were two trucks at the spot and huge amount of food items like packets of wafers and chocolates were stocked at the spot.”

“As many as seven fire tenders and six water tankers were pressed into service for extinguishing the fire. We brought the situation under control by 9 15 am. Nobody was injured in the incident but lot of food material and two trucks were burnt,” he added.