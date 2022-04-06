Pune: Major fire breaks out at Moshi garbage depot

Updated: April 6, 2022 10:08:22 pm
A major fire boke out at Pune’s Moshi garbage depot on Wednesday evening. As per information available, the fire started around 5 pm and continues to rage hours later. Five fire tenders are trying to control the blaze.
Located off the Pune Nashik Highway, the Moshi garbage depot is the landfill site for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The site sees daily dumping of garbage from the civic body. Most of this garbage is mixed waste.
A waste-to-energy facility is supposed to come up at the site.
Given the inflammable nature of the dumped garbage, fire during the summer months is not uncommon. While small fires go unnoticed, large conflagration might take days or hours to control.
