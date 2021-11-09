Pune: Major fire at furniture storage facility in Pisoli area, no casualties

A MAJOR fire was reported in a furniture godown in Pisoli area of Pune in the early hours of Tuesday. While no casualties were reported in the fire, as many as 14 fire tenders had to be pressed into action to control the blaze that intensified due to wooden and plywood items in the storage.

Officials from Pune fire brigade said that the fire was reported at 3.30 am in a furniture godown located in Dagde Vasti in Pisoli area of Pune. The storage facility, mostly constructed of tin sheets fitted on partially built up walls, mainly housed wooden and plywood furniture, raw material required for furniture. The privately owned facility area is spread over 24,000 square feet, officials said. The space is owned by one person and has been rented to two furniture traders.

Eight fire tenders from Pune Fire Brigade and six more from Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) were pressed into action. Pune’s Chief Fire officer Prashant Ranpise said, “The blaze intensified due to wooden and plywood materials in storage. No casualties have been reported as the staffers were not there in the early hours. It is difficult to comment on the cause of the fire at this early stage.”

The fire was brought under control at 6.30 am, after a three hour long effort. It was followed by a cooling operation where water was spread on the premises to avoid secondary fire. Officials from the local police station said that a probe will be conducted into the cause leading to the fire.