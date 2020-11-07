Pune: Major fire at chemical company in Bhosari, no casualties

According to the fire brigade, there were chemicals used for paints at the company that was gutted.

A major fire broke out in a chemical company at the Bhosari Industrial Estate on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident. Fire brigade teams brought the situation under control after a nearly five-hour operation.

Kiran Gawade, chief fire officer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade, said the blaze was reported around 12.30 pm at the Usha company located in the industrial estate in Bhosari.

“It is suspected that the fire was caused due to a short-circuit on the first floor of the company… On receiving information, 14 fire tenders of Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade, PMRDA, MIDC and some private companies reached the spot. It took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire. Then the cooling operation was carried out for about two hours. No casualties were reported,” said Gawade.

According to the fire brigade, there were chemicals used for paints at the company that was gutted. Fire spread over a wide area on the company’s premises while flames and huge smoke coming out of it caused a panic-like situation in the area for a brief period. A police team was also deployed to prevent crowding.

