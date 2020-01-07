Pune: Major blaze at recreational club in Baner, none injured, says official

Four fire tenders and 12 tankers were deployed to douse the fire. (Express Photo) Four fire tenders and 12 tankers were deployed to douse the fire. (Express Photo)

A major fire was reported on the premises of a closed recreational club in Baner Monday. It took the fire brigade over two hours to bring the blaze, which started around 12 noon, under control. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

A Pune Fire Brigade officer said their control room received a call at 12 pm about a fire at Pancard Club located in Baner. Four fire tenders and 12 tankers from fire stations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, the officer said, adding that the premises of the club were unoccupied due to a litigation.

Fire Officer Gajanan Patrudkar, who led the operation, said, “A dome like structure on a 40-foot-high construction had caught fire. By the time we reached the spot, intense flames were emanating due to burning of items made up of plastic and synthetic fibre that were stored inside the dome structure. Our team brought the fire under control in more than two hours of efforts. Four fire tenders, 12 additional tankers were had to be put to use.”

Patrudkar added: “There was no live electric supply or any occupant. Prima facie we could not observe anything that would have started the fire. It is now upto the police to probe.”

An officer from Chatushrungi police station said a probe will be conducted into the incident.

