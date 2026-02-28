From colonial parlours to club tournaments: How Mahjong found a second life in Pune

Written by Rimil Patra

In the wood-panelled halls of The Poona Club Ltd, the steady clatter of tiles is once again a familiar sound. Mahjong — once a colonial drawing-room pastime — is witnessing an unlikely resurgence in Pune, drawing retirees, professionals and college students to the same table.

Introduced to India before Independence by a British woman, the game was initially played in private homes. Wives of British Army defence officers, along with members of the Parsi community, would gather for informal sessions. Decades later, that social ritual has evolved into a structured and competitive culture centred around the Poona Club.

“It began picking up steadily between 2016 and 2019,” says Rekha Krishnan, lead instructor and trainer. “The club management was very open to forming a Mahjong group and hosting festivals. Then the pandemic hit, but instead of slowing down, the game moved online.”

Digital media played a key role in expanding its reach. Online platforms, WhatsApp groups and social media communities helped players stay connected during lockdowns. “Many shifted to the online version and participated in virtual tournaments. After the pandemic, they returned with greater enthusiasm,” Krishnan says.

The growth, she adds, has been exponential. “I receive eight to ten calls every day from people wanting to learn. In Pune, it has become a fashion to know Mahjong.” She began with four students and now trains over a hundred.

Ridhima Oberoi, who attended a 14-day workshop at the club, says the experience was intense. “It’s more than a get-together. The game is not taken lightly. It’s difficult to learn, but once you understand it, it becomes a game of pure intellect,” she says. Having moved to Pune from another city, Oberoi found in Mahjong a social anchor. “I had no one here. This gave me a platform to connect. It bridges generation,” she says.

For Anita Rajan Kaul, the appeal goes beyond competition. “The touch and feel of the tiles is therapeutic. It’s a game that involves the mind — there is a lot of strategy and skill. One needs to know permutations and combinations,” she says. “It is also a game of luck, which makes it more exciting.”

Mahjong, Kaul adds, is equally about connection. “It’s a time to meet new people — the bond, the atmosphere, meeting similar minds. The love of Mahjong helps build bonds that turn into a family. Especially in Pune, many take interest. It’s not only the retired or homemakers, but career women and youngsters.”

She notes a visible shift. “The number of sessions in Pune has increased greatly because people love to connect here and share their joy. That inspires youngsters to join. It’s not only older women; many younger women are taking to this game. It’s a game that holds you and never leaves you. It includes tradition, culture, rules, discipline and love. It’s like a magnet — it draws you in.”

For Neha Sanas (34), who recently took up the game, Mahjong offers mental respite. “Being a mother of a three-year-old, along with work and home, there are constantly 500 tabs running simultaneously in my head. Mahjong has not only been a brain stimulation but also a great way to switch off for a couple of hours and enjoy every minute of it too,” she says. “For the younger generation today, it has also become a smarter and funner way to come together, meet new people of the same wavelength and socialise with intent.”

Sam Nanda describes the experience as deeply immersive. “The game is so addictive that I used to dream of playing it,” she says. “I’m not someone who meditates, but this game has become a meditation for me.” Having played consistently for years, she adds, “When I’m at the table, I give it my full attention. Nothing else exists. It demands focus, and that’s what makes it so powerful.”

The city recently hosted around 250 participants over two days, with prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh and players travelling from other cities. What began as a quiet colonial pastime has now evolved into a thriving competitive and social culture in Pune — amplified by digital media and sustained by a growing community.

How does one play Mahjong?

The game is played by four participants seated around a square table, each building a hand of 13 tiles drawn and discarded in turns. Using a set of 144 tiles marked with suits, winds and dragons, players aim to complete specific combinations — sequences, triplets or pairs — before their opponents do.

Every move demands calculation and alertness, as players track discarded tiles, anticipate strategies and decide whether to call out combinations or quietly build their hand. Sessions at the club often follow standardised rules, with timers, score sheets and referees during tournaments — reflecting Mahjong’s shift from casual pastime to competitive sport.