Indigenous cow is born at Pune’s Mahatma Phule Agricultural University using IVF

August 6, 2022 10:30:42 am
In a first, a Gir calf has been born using Embryo Transplantation Technology at the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV) Rahuri in Pune.
Vice-chancellor of the university, PG Patil said this technology will go a long way in preserving indigenous or desi breeds.
The process involves extracting the egg from a selected female and fertilising the same with sperm from a specially selected male, outside the body of the female. The calf at MPKV Rahuri was born after a crossbred cow was used to plant the fertilised egg.
Vishnu Narvade, coordinator of the embryo transplantation, said the weight of the calf was 22.9 kg and the milk of the sire dam was 4,165 kg per lactation, with 5 per cent fat.
Subscriber Only Stories
Indigenous animals, although sturdy, have lost favour with dairy farmers due to their lower milk yield. Over the years, non-specified or non-descript species have taken over the country, which has led to concerns of the species becoming rarer.
Technologies like IVF offer a ray of hope for repopulating the breed. More than 150 Sahiwal, Gir, Rathi, Tharparkar and Red Sindhtei calves have been born under the project at the Indigenous Cattle Research Cum Training centre of the university.
The said technology is being implemented through NDDB Rahuri, and will help the conservation of indigenous cattle of high pedigree.
Director of Research, Sharad Gadakh, speaking about this technology, said that “in view of the decreasing number of pure domestic cattle in the country, there is no solution without IVF/embryo transfer technology to increase the number of cows with high production capacity at a fast pace”.
The work is being conducted by Dr Somnath Mane, chief scientist; Dr Dheeraj Kankhare, technical head, coordinator, ET/IVF; Dr Vishnu Narwade; Dr Pramod Sakhre; Dr Adangle; and Dr Shivkumar Patil, NDDB.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracyPremium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIsPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
CWG hockey: Tough as nails Vandana Katariya shines in loss against Australia
Drake launches Sidhu Moosewala t-shirt to honour his ‘life and influence’
CID files 5 more FIRs in Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam case
IIM Shillong inaugurates Business Management programme for Defence Officers
Gujarat: Government school principal, clerk caught taking Rs 16 lakh bribe in Palanpur, says ACB
Karnataka: Car hits lorry in Yadgir district, 6 of a family dead
Liger song ‘Aafat’: Vijay Deverakonda is attracted to Ananya Panday’s ‘jawaani’, she says ‘leave me alone’
Premier League: William Saliba stars in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Best deals and offers
Most Covid-19 deaths in Delhi among those with comorbidities
Ligue 1: Lacazette shines as Lyon beat Ajaccio 2-1
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip