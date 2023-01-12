Pune News Live Updates: Cold spell over Maharashtra to abate from today, says IMD

Pune Maharashtra News Live Updates, January 12 2023: As the cold winds blowing from the north have made the winters more chilly than usual in Maharashtra, people in the state can finally heave a sigh of relief as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the continuing cold spell over Pune and the rest of Maharashtra will abate from Thursday. Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune said a fresh western disturbance in north India will increase night temperatures which will help increase minimum temperatures.

In other news, in line with the central government’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command has launched a drive to rejuvenate and develop 75 water reservoirs across eight states in its area of responsibility, including four in Pune. The campaign is among the series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day Parade which is slated to take place in Bengaluru on January 15.In Pune, four locations in Khadki and Dighi have been identified where the task of rejuvenation and development is in progress.

While you’re here, you can have a look at the interesting trends revealed by comparative data of the number of complaints received under various cyber crime heads by Pune City police between 2021 and 2022. It shows that five categories showed a sharp increase. These are online loan application frauds and extortion, sextortion, cheating related to cryptocurrency investment, Know Your Customer (KYC) information update and power bill frauds. The data reflects a sharp spike from 19,020 complaints in 2021 to 19,400 complaints in 2022 in spite of the fact that since October 2022, a large chunk of complaints received were directly sent to the police stations following an organisational restructuring, and not reflected in the data.