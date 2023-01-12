scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Cold spell over Maharashtra to abate from today, says IMD

Pune News Live Updates: On Wednesday, Shivajinagar and Pashan in Pune recorded 8.1 degree Celsius and 9.6 degree Celsius, respectively

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: January 12, 2023 10:59:43 am
Pune winter, Maharashtra weather, Pune temperaturePune News Live Updates: Minimum temperatures over Chinchwad and Magarpatta on Wednesday were at 14.8 each and Lavale at 17.1 degree Celsius and within the normal temperature range.

Pune Maharashtra News Live Updates, January 12 2023: As the cold winds blowing from the north have made the winters more chilly than usual in Maharashtra, people in the state can finally heave a sigh of relief as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the continuing cold spell over Pune and the rest of Maharashtra will abate from Thursday. Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune said a fresh western disturbance in north India will increase night temperatures which will help increase minimum temperatures.

In other news, in line with the central government’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command has launched a drive to rejuvenate and develop 75 water reservoirs across eight states in its area of responsibility, including four in Pune. The campaign is among the series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day Parade which is slated to take place in Bengaluru on January 15.In Pune, four locations in Khadki and Dighi have been identified where the task of rejuvenation and development is in progress.

While you’re here, you can have a look at the interesting trends revealed by comparative data of the number of complaints received under various cyber crime heads by Pune City police between 2021 and 2022. It shows that five categories showed a sharp increase. These are online loan application frauds and extortion, sextortion, cheating related to cryptocurrency investment, Know Your Customer (KYC) information update and power bill frauds. The data reflects a sharp spike from 19,020 complaints in 2021 to 19,400 complaints in 2022 in spite of the fact that since October 2022, a large chunk of complaints received were directly sent to the police stations following an organisational restructuring, and not reflected in the data.

10:59 (IST)12 Jan 2023
Pigeon entangled in manja as two more arrests in city for sale of banned 'manja'

A pigeon which has gotten trapped in an entangled manja — sharp kite string with powdered glass applied on it — was rescued by a resident of Kasba Peth on Wednesday afternoon. 

Officials from Pune fire brigade said that Shirish Mahajan, who stays at Tambat Haud area in Kasba Peth, saw a pigeon entangled in a manja on a tree. He rescued the bird with the help of a stick and released it from the sharp manja. 

A large number of people fly kite to mark the festival of Makar Sankrant. Use of manja is banned in Maharashtra because of danger it poses to humans, animals and birds. Pune police have currently launched a crackdown against the illegal sale of manja and arrested two more persons yesterday. 

10:42 (IST)12 Jan 2023
Bike rally organised on 'National Youth Day'

A bike rally on ‘National Youth Day’ in run up to G-20 first infrastructure working group meeting in Pune organised by PMC and SPPU from COEP ground to University on Thursday.

Express photograph by Arul Horizon 

Converting waste to energy: a sugar mill finds a new way

Latur-based Natural Sugar and Allied Industries’ sugar mill in Osmanabad aims to add another dimension to the industry’s constant foray into newer avenues for revenues. This mill, located in Kalamb taluka of Osmanabad, aims to utilise press mud to manufacture bio CNG.

Bhairavnath B Thombare, chairman and managing director of the mill, said this technology will help mills reutilise the agricultural waste which so far has only been used as manure.

Pune Inc: Working with artisans, startup revives traditional toys to aid better child development

By 2024, there will be an estimated market of $2-3 billion for toys in India and statistics by the government of India show “a large potential growth opportunity” since the Indian toy industry is only 0.5 per cent of the global pie.

One of the companies aiming to add to the growth story in this sector is Pune-based Toy Trunk, which was started in 2021 to create alternatives for infants and toddlers who were consuming entertainment on cell phones, televisions, tablets and laptops, especially after the successive lockdowns in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bootstrapped start-up has released 24 products and is aiming to become a national brand with a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore by the end of the year.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:27 IST
