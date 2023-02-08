Pune News Live Updates: NCP nominate Nana Kate for Chinchwad; Rebel Rahul Kalate poses challenge

Pune News Live Updates, February 8 2023: As political energies are being diverted in Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls in Pune, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday nominated former corporator Nana Kate for the Chinchwad Assembly seat. He will contest polls against Ashwini Jagtap of BJP and Shiv Sena rebel candidate Rahul Kalate, who filed his nomination papers too. The NCP announcement came after long deliberations Ajit Pawar had with Nana Kate and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kalate who was seeking NCP nominations.
Meanwhile, by-elections to the Kasba Assembly seem to have turned into a “triangular contest”. Following Ravindra Dhangekar’s nominations with support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray), Congress rebel Balasaheb Dabhekar, who was hoping for a ticket from the MVA, filed his nomination papers as an Independent. The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have fielded a common candidate — Hemant Rasane.
In other news, as multiple incidents have been reported in Pune recently where gangs of miscreants(also locally referred to as ‘Koyta gangs’) have attacked and terrorised people with sharp machetes, police from Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad have launched coordinated crackdowns against organised criminal gangs. Over the last three weeks, the Pune city police have invoked the stringent MCOCA against nine criminal gangs comprising 65 history-sheeters. The police took preventive action against 3,700 criminals on crime records and during the same period, 42 criminals were externed from city jurisdiction.
Pune-headquartered Maharashtra Prison Department has said 89 convicts have availed the 90-day special educational remission by completing the bachelor and postgraduate degrees while serving their sentences over the last four years.
Remission of sentences, which refers to the reduction in the punishment required to be served, can be availed by convicts as per the various conditions stipulated in Maharashtra Prisons (Remission System) Rules framed in 1962. The Rules empower prison officials to grant remission to convicts for ‘diligence and success’ in education, arts and crafts. These entitle inmates to avail remission of four types — ordinary remission, annual good behaviour remission, state-granted remission and special remission. Read more
A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was stolen from Guadalupe River Park in San Jose on Friday, February 3.This was a gift to San Jose from Pune under the Sister City initiative, as reported by Loksatta. The matter is currently under investigation.
A sister city, county, or state relationship is a broad-based, long-term partnership between two communities in two countries and officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement to become sister cities, according to sistercities.org. San Jose and Pune became sister cities in 1989 according to sanjosepunesistercity.org as they share many similarities from similarities in climate and charachteristics like being educational and technology centres in their respective countries.