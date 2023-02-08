Pune News Live Updates: NCP nominate Nana Kate for Chinchwad; Rebel Rahul Kalate poses challenge

Pune News Live Updates, February 8 2023: As political energies are being diverted in Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls in Pune, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday nominated former corporator Nana Kate for the Chinchwad Assembly seat. He will contest polls against Ashwini Jagtap of BJP and Shiv Sena rebel candidate Rahul Kalate, who filed his nomination papers too. The NCP announcement came after long deliberations Ajit Pawar had with Nana Kate and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kalate who was seeking NCP nominations.

Meanwhile, by-elections to the Kasba Assembly seem to have turned into a “triangular contest”. Following Ravindra Dhangekar’s nominations with support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray), Congress rebel Balasaheb Dabhekar, who was hoping for a ticket from the MVA, filed his nomination papers as an Independent. The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have fielded a common candidate — Hemant Rasane.

In other news, as multiple incidents have been reported in Pune recently where gangs of miscreants(also locally referred to as ‘Koyta gangs’) have attacked and terrorised people with sharp machetes, police from Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad have launched coordinated crackdowns against organised criminal gangs. Over the last three weeks, the Pune city police have invoked the stringent MCOCA against nine criminal gangs comprising 65 history-sheeters. The police took preventive action against 3,700 criminals on crime records and during the same period, 42 criminals were externed from city jurisdiction.