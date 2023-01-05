Pune News Live Updates: ‘Young men not finding brides because of unemployment,’ says Sharad Pawar

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: January 5, 2023 12:48:55 pm
The NCP Chief, Sharad Pawar, said it was not impossible to remove hunger from the country but it was the economic policy of those in power that was making the farmers as well as common citizens suffer. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune, Maharashtra live updates: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra over unemployment, saying it is creating social issues as young men of marriageable age are not finding brides. Speaking before flagging off the NCP’s ‘Jan Jagar Yatra’ campaign here on Wednesday, Pawar said a rift is being created between communities and an attempt is being made to divert the attention from real issues like inflation and unemployment.

In other news, more than 1,500 units in the Bhosari industrial area had to go without electricity for hours on Wednesday morning as MSEDCL employees went on strike. Employees and contractual workers of state power companies – MSEDCL, Mahagenco and Mahatransco – have called off their strike on Wednesday following assurance from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the companies will not be privatised and employees’ welfare would be safeguarded “at all costs”.

India’s first woman teacher who strived for women education, Savitribai Phule’s 192nd birth anniversary was celebrated recently. Here is an interesting article about Dr Vishram Ramji Ghole, president of Satyashodhak Samaj founded by Mahatma Phule who lost his young daughter in his efforts to secure education for all women. “Paying no regard to opposition from within and outside the family, he sent Kashibai(his daughter) to school. Some relatives, who felt that a grave error was being committed, took an extreme step and fed the eight-year-old girl crushed glass through food. She eventually died due to internal bleeding,” said Professor Pratima Pardeshi, who has written a biography of Dr Ghole in Marathi.

12:48 (IST)05 Jan 2023
Pune Infra Watch: Metro lays elevated girder across Central Railway crossing to pave way for extension up to Nagar Road

Pune Metro completed the work on a major connecting link between Shivajinagar interchange station and Raja Bahadur Mill station by laying a girder across the Central Railway crossing, paving the way for the extension from Shivajinagar to Ramwadi on Nagar Road.

“The important work on the route from Vanaz to Ramwadi was completed Tuesday after the elevated steel girder was put across the Central Railway crossing at Sangamwadi and now the trial run on the stretch from Shivajinagar to Ramwadi can be started in the next few days,” said a Pune Metro officer. Read more

12:22 (IST)05 Jan 2023
Temperature drops steadily in the city

As the winters are setting in late in the city, IMD predicts the minimum temperature to be pegged around 15 degrees with a slow drop as the week progresses. IMD forecasts the minimum temperature in the city to drop to 8 degress from January 9 to January 11.  

11:37 (IST)05 Jan 2023
Pune rural police bust gang siphoning and black marketing PDS foodgrains, arrest 4

The Pune rural police have busted a gang involved in siphoning and black marketing food grains from the public distribution system (PDS) shops. The police seized three vehicles carrying around 11 tonnes of siphoned foodgrains and arrested four people.

A team from the local crime branch (LCB) of the Pune rural police was working on a specific input that some people were involved in illegal transport and black marketing of the foodgrains siphoned from PDS shops in Pune. Subsequently, officials from the district food distribution office were made aware of the input and an operation was planned to intercept the transporters, LCB officers said. Read more

11:11 (IST)05 Jan 2023
Nothing wrong if people look at Sambhaji Maharaj’s contribution in different ways: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said it was not wrong to think of the 17th century ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj either as a saviour of religion or the protector of ‘Swarajya’, the independent Maratha state founded by his father.

Controversy broke last month when Pawar’s nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said in the Maharashtra Assembly: “We always refer to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as ‘Swarajya Rakshak’. But some people are calling him ‘Dharmaveer’. It is incorrect as Sambhaji Maharaj never championed the cause of any particular religion. His sacrifice and work were for national welfare.” Read more

10:25 (IST)05 Jan 2023
Maharashtra CM Shinde directs social justice department to look into demand for separate toilets for transgender

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently directed the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department to look into the demand for separate washrooms for transgendered individuals in government, semi-government, and other public spaces. Shinde gave this direction while responding to the demands made by Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Secretary Roshan Meshram.

Since the last year, Meshram has been raising the issue of the lack of separate toilets and washrooms for transgendered individuals in public spaces. In want of separate toilets and washrooms, such individuals are forced to use either the toilets designated for males or females, he has said. This not only causes them problems but also makes them vulnerable to harassment or abuse, according to Meshram. Read more

Pune Inc: ‘Salsette’ weaves a success story in handloom

Mumbai-based Nisha Castelino and Francis D’Costa’s decision to start Salsette Collection LLP in 2020 was a result of their years of exposure to handlooms and artisans and also their desire to make the fabric popular and affordable. Notwithstanding the brakes put on due to Covid-19, the company is now slowly making its way to ensure that handloom is making its presence felt across the country through exhibitions.

Both Castelino and D’Costa have had their exposure to fabrics, handloom and artisans and hence they decided to form the company out of their desire to make handloom accessible. Both the founders had travelled to Kutch in Gujarat and their desire was to work with ‘kala’ cotton. This indigenous rain-fed cotton is grown in the dry Kutch region. “The fabric is not as soft as say Jamdani but is breathable – a feature which makes the fabric unique,” said Castelino

Know Your City : How Yoga guru BKS Iyengar made Pune his home and his institute a centre of global health revolution

“Not even in his wildest dreams had my father, a Kannadiga, imagined that he would be coming to Pune,” says Prashant Iyengar, the son of Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja (BKS) Iyengar who single-handedly popularised Yoga in the West for 50 years from the 1950s. Today, Prashant is one of the principal Yoga teachers who carry forward his father’s legacy through the Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute at Pune’s Shivajinagar which is home to BKS’ lakhs of students.

BKS, popularly known as Guruji, had a strong disciple base. The greatest 20th century violinist Yehudi Menuhim was one of his famous students. According to The New York Times, “Among his devotees were the novelist Aldous Huxley, the actress Annette Bening and the designer Donna Karan, as well as a who’s who of India, including the cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the Bollywood siren Kareena Kapoor. He famously taught Queen Elisabeth of Belgium, 85 at the time, to stand on her head”.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:27 IST
