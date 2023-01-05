Pune News Live Updates: ‘Young men not finding brides because of unemployment,’ says Sharad Pawar

Pune, Maharashtra live updates: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra over unemployment, saying it is creating social issues as young men of marriageable age are not finding brides. Speaking before flagging off the NCP’s ‘Jan Jagar Yatra’ campaign here on Wednesday, Pawar said a rift is being created between communities and an attempt is being made to divert the attention from real issues like inflation and unemployment.
In other news, more than 1,500 units in the Bhosari industrial area had to go without electricity for hours on Wednesday morning as MSEDCL employees went on strike. Employees and contractual workers of state power companies – MSEDCL, Mahagenco and Mahatransco – have called off their strike on Wednesday following assurance from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the companies will not be privatised and employees’ welfare would be safeguarded “at all costs”.
India’s first woman teacher who strived for women education, Savitribai Phule’s 192nd birth anniversary was celebrated recently. Here is an interesting article about Dr Vishram Ramji Ghole, president of Satyashodhak Samaj founded by Mahatma Phule who lost his young daughter in his efforts to secure education for all women. “Paying no regard to opposition from within and outside the family, he sent Kashibai(his daughter) to school. Some relatives, who felt that a grave error was being committed, took an extreme step and fed the eight-year-old girl crushed glass through food. She eventually died due to internal bleeding,” said Professor Pratima Pardeshi, who has written a biography of Dr Ghole in Marathi.
Pune Metro completed the work on a major connecting link between Shivajinagar interchange station and Raja Bahadur Mill station by laying a girder across the Central Railway crossing, paving the way for the extension from Shivajinagar to Ramwadi on Nagar Road.
“The important work on the route from Vanaz to Ramwadi was completed Tuesday after the elevated steel girder was put across the Central Railway crossing at Sangamwadi and now the trial run on the stretch from Shivajinagar to Ramwadi can be started in the next few days,” said a Pune Metro officer. Read more
As the winters are setting in late in the city, IMD predicts the minimum temperature to be pegged around 15 degrees with a slow drop as the week progresses. IMD forecasts the minimum temperature in the city to drop to 8 degress from January 9 to January 11.
The Pune rural police have busted a gang involved in siphoning and black marketing food grains from the public distribution system (PDS) shops. The police seized three vehicles carrying around 11 tonnes of siphoned foodgrains and arrested four people.
A team from the local crime branch (LCB) of the Pune rural police was working on a specific input that some people were involved in illegal transport and black marketing of the foodgrains siphoned from PDS shops in Pune. Subsequently, officials from the district food distribution office were made aware of the input and an operation was planned to intercept the transporters, LCB officers said. Read more
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said it was not wrong to think of the 17th century ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj either as a saviour of religion or the protector of ‘Swarajya’, the independent Maratha state founded by his father.
Controversy broke last month when Pawar’s nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said in the Maharashtra Assembly: “We always refer to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as ‘Swarajya Rakshak’. But some people are calling him ‘Dharmaveer’. It is incorrect as Sambhaji Maharaj never championed the cause of any particular religion. His sacrifice and work were for national welfare.” Read more
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently directed the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department to look into the demand for separate washrooms for transgendered individuals in government, semi-government, and other public spaces. Shinde gave this direction while responding to the demands made by Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Secretary Roshan Meshram.
Since the last year, Meshram has been raising the issue of the lack of separate toilets and washrooms for transgendered individuals in public spaces. In want of separate toilets and washrooms, such individuals are forced to use either the toilets designated for males or females, he has said. This not only causes them problems but also makes them vulnerable to harassment or abuse, according to Meshram. Read more