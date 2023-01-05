Pune News Live Updates: ‘Young men not finding brides because of unemployment,’ says Sharad Pawar

The NCP Chief, Sharad Pawar, said it was not impossible to remove hunger from the country but it was the economic policy of those in power that was making the farmers as well as common citizens suffer. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune, Maharashtra live updates: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra over unemployment, saying it is creating social issues as young men of marriageable age are not finding brides. Speaking before flagging off the NCP’s ‘Jan Jagar Yatra’ campaign here on Wednesday, Pawar said a rift is being created between communities and an attempt is being made to divert the attention from real issues like inflation and unemployment.

In other news, more than 1,500 units in the Bhosari industrial area had to go without electricity for hours on Wednesday morning as MSEDCL employees went on strike. Employees and contractual workers of state power companies – MSEDCL, Mahagenco and Mahatransco – have called off their strike on Wednesday following assurance from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the companies will not be privatised and employees’ welfare would be safeguarded “at all costs”.

India’s first woman teacher who strived for women education, Savitribai Phule’s 192nd birth anniversary was celebrated recently. Here is an interesting article about Dr Vishram Ramji Ghole, president of Satyashodhak Samaj founded by Mahatma Phule who lost his young daughter in his efforts to secure education for all women. “Paying no regard to opposition from within and outside the family, he sent Kashibai(his daughter) to school. Some relatives, who felt that a grave error was being committed, took an extreme step and fed the eight-year-old girl crushed glass through food. She eventually died due to internal bleeding,” said Professor Pratima Pardeshi, who has written a biography of Dr Ghole in Marathi.