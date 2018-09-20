Pune: Maharashtra Metro seeks PMC nod for double-storey flyover on Nagar Road

Metro construction on Karve Road. (Express Photo) Metro construction on Karve Road. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) has sought permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for a double-storey flyover on Nagar Road that will be part of the Metro corridor from Shivajinagar to Ramwadi.

In a communication to the civic body, the MahaMetro has said that it has already appointed an agency to start constructing the elevated Metro rail route from Shivajinagar to Ramwadi. “The MahaMetro will be allowed to shift bus stops along the roads to start the work for the metro rail route that passes through the middle of Nagar Road,” a PMC source said.

The 1.75 km-long two-storey flyover will cost Rs 100 crore per km and the PMC is expected to set aside Rs 175 crore for the project. The first storey of the flyover will be for vehicles and the other will have the Metro line.

The Metro corridor from Shivajinagar will pass through Raja Bahadur Mill Road till Bund Garden and after crossing the Mutha river, it will take the Nagar Road till Ramwadi. There will be a bridge on the Mutha river for the Metro line between the new and old bridges.

The work from Shivajinagar to Vanaz has already started with the two-storey flyover on Karve Road that passes through the middle of the road. The issue was taken up by Vadgaonsheri legislator Jagdish Mulick and the PMC had asked the MahaMetro to prepare a detailed project report for the two-storey flyover on Nagar Road.

MahaMetro executive director Ramnath Subramaniam said: “We have not proposed the flyover. But after a joint visit with the PMC officials, the best option that emerged was to construct a double-decker flyover. We are ready to provide our best expertise and construct the flyover if the PMC wants us to do so. But the PMC will have to bear the cost.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App