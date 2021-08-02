No relief for Pune, Level-3 Covid restrictions to continue in 11 Maharashtra districts

Essential and non-essential shops can operate till 4 pm and movement of citizens will be restricted (barring for essential purposes) after 5 pm.(Representational image)

Maharashtra government on Monday issued a fresh ‘Break The Chain Order’ according to which Level-3 restrictions, which are presently in place across the state, will continue to remain in effect in 11 districts including Pune. These districts have comparatively higher Covid-19 positivity rates. Other districts will see a degree of relaxation such as permission to markets to remain open till 8 pm on weekdays (the current deadline is 4 pm) and till 3 pm on Saturdays.

The decision is likely to rile up business owners in the city who are up in the arms over continued restrictions. In fact, on Monday, the Federation of Trade Association of Pune had held a press conference demanding that the shops be allowed to open till 8 pm on weekdays. They had threatened to violate the restrictions if the government fails to take the ‘appropriate decision’.

The 11 districts where the Level-3 restrictions will continue are Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar. Among these, considering the higher number of positive cases, higher emergence of fresh cases in Sindudurg, Satara and Ahmednagar, the respective disaster management authorities to impose effective restrictions. A decision regarding reducing the currently imposed restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts will also be taken by their disaster management authorities, announced the government.

Level-3 restrictions, as specified by the government via June 4 notification are the following:

Essential and non-essential shops can operate till 4 pm and movement of citizens will be restricted (barring for essential purposes) after 5 pm.

Malls, theatres, and single screens will remain closed.

Restaurants can operate with 50 per cent dining capacity till 4 pm, and thereafter be open for only deliveries.

Local trains will operate only for people belonging to the essential services category.

Public places and parks can remain open from 5 am to 9 pm.

Private offices can be open on all days till 4 pm. Government office attendance will be restricted to 50 per cent.

Sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm. Shooting will be allowed provided there’s a bio bubble and no outside movement will be permitted post 5 pm.

Social gatherings will have 50 per cent attendance; marriages can have up to 50 persons and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

Society meetings and election rallies can have 50 per cent attendance.

Construction sites will have in situ workers and no labourers will be allowed to step out after 4 pm.

E-commerce activities will be operational.

Salons and gyms will have 50 per cent capacity and clients will be allowed by appointments only.

In public transport, no standing will be permitted. Manufacturing can happen regularly.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.