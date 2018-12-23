Bhimtadi Jatra brings in rural flavours to city

A part of Indian countryside came to life in the middle of the cosmopolitan city. Decorated with multi-colored festoons and a look-a-like of bullock cart, a dusty road led to the Bhimthadi Jatra as the visitors were ushered in the rustic world.

Dancers in ethnic Maharashtrian attire grooved to the beats of drum and thongs of people gathered at every stall to have a look or take home a slice of homespun items the fair had to offer.

The first day of Bhimthadi Jatra, was equipped with all kinds of earthiness and was ready to give the Puneites a taste and feel of the traditional. This annual carnival turned 13 this year. Organised at the Agricultural College Ground in Sinchannagar, the festival will continue till December 26.

Craftsmen from all-over the country came here to display their works, a humble attempt to preserve their art and spread it among the city-dwellers. Artisans, craftsman, painters, cooks, each and every stall was adorned by their creations.

In each of the white cloth wrapped make-shift cubicle, these self-effacing people sat, but somehow managed to grab the attention of all the visitors. For some. it was the first time, others had been a part of this fair for many years now and a handful of them were acquainted with this festival from its initial year. Not only were there handcrafted items, but traditional delicacies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian was there.

Among the array of handicrafts this fete offered included jewellery, earthenware, bamboo crafts, woolens, clothes, stone items, spices, home-made sweets, specially-crafted plants and more.

A craftsman from Medinipur, West Bengal selling hand-made floor mats, table spreads and several other things kept explaining his works in Bengali mixed with Hindi to the visitors. “All that I am selling is handmade. An all-women group of 150 makes the items in Medinipur. For seven- eight years, I had been coming here. The experience, sale, guests are incomparable”, he said.