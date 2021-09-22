Pune: Mahabank employee unions hold dharna outside headquarters

With a slew of demands, various employee unions of Bank of Maharashtra held a sit-in protest outside the headquarters at Lokmangal Building Wednesday.

Among the unions were All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF), Bank of Maharashtra Karmachari Mahasangh (BOMKM), Bank of Maharashtra Karmachari Sena (BOMKS) and Mahabank Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The demands include recruitment of PTS by absorption of temporary or outsourced employees, recruitment of sub-staff by converting part time sub-staff to full-time, adequate recruitment of clerks, withdrawal of administrative transfer policy and security arrangements at branches and ATMs.

The protest was held under the leadership of Dhananjay Kulkarni, Convener of United Forum of Employees of the bank, Shailesh Tilekar of AIBOMEF, Ravindra Joshi of BOMKM, Anant Sawant of BOMKS and Manmohan Raja Patil of MNS.

Kulkarni said, “In the banking sector, Mahabank is considered to be the best bank. In this achievement, the contribution of every employee is notable. Employees are doing well despite uncertainty over privatisation and the Covid situation. While the bank’s turnover and profits are increasing, it is not recruiting any clerical staff.”

He added, “Vacancies due to deaths, resignations, retirement and promotion of employees have not been filled yet. As a result, there is a big deal of stress on employees when it comes to customer services. Despite the desire, there are limitations on employees providing good service. Therefore, it is necessary to recruit clerical staff as soon as possible. We also demand withdrawal of administrative transfer policy and security at bank branches and ATMs.”

Joshi said, “These demands are being pursued continuously. Earlier, we observed Demand’s Day. Today, we sat on a dharna at Lokmangal. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will go for an all India strike on September 27. If the demands are not fulfilled even after that, we will go on a two-day all India strike in October. We will celebrate Mahabank’s foundation day as Grahak Abhiwadan Divas. All the employees have united to wake up the insensitive bank management.”