Pune: Lt Gen Ahuja is new Chief of Staff of Southern Command

Lieutenant General Depinder Singh Ahuja assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff at the headquarters of the Southern Command in Pune on Monday. The position was earlier held by Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who has taken over the command of Army’s frontier Gajraj Corps.

Lt Gen Ahuja is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned in Bengal Sappers in December 1981.

The General Officer has completed BTech (Electrical Engineering) from the College of Military Engineering (CME), Masters in Management Studies from the College of Defence Management and Master of Philosophy from Madras University. In more than 37 years of his career, he has held several important regimental, staff and instructional appointments.

Lt Gen Ahuja, is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and the National Defence College at New Delhi. He is a member of the Indian Institute of Engineers and was conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day last year.

On the first day of assuming the appointment, Lt Gen Ahuja, AVSM, paid homage to the martyrs of the armed forces at the National War Memorial in Pune by laying a wreath.