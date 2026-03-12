Amid LPG uncertainty, induction cooktops see surge in Pune; almost sold out online

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Neha Rathod
As uncertainty around LPG cylinder availability continues to trouble households across Pune, many families are turning to an alternative that was once considered optional — the induction cooktop. Over the past few weeks, retailers across the city say demand for induction stoves and compatible cookware has risen sharply as residents look for a reliable backup to keep their kitchens running.
At appliance stores across areas such as Laxmi Road, Aundh and Hadapsar, induction cooktops have suddenly become among the most sought-after products.
“Usually we sell two or three induction cooktops a week, mostly to students or people living alone,” said the manager at Maharashtra Electronics. “But in the past few days, sales have jumped significantly. People are walking in asking specifically for induction stoves because they are unsure when their next LPG cylinder will arrive.”
Retailers say the surge is not limited to the cooktop itself. Customers are also purchasing induction-compatible utensils such as flat-bottomed steel pans, tawas and pressure cookers.
“Many customers already have induction stoves at home but never really used them,” said Dinesh Jain, a utensil shop owner in Raviwar Peth. “Now they are coming back to buy induction vessels. Earlier people would buy one or two pieces, but now they are buying complete sets.”
For many households, induction cooktops are being used mainly for basic cooking tasks while LPG continues to be used for dishes that require direct flame.
“We are a family of 10 and one LPG cylinder usually lasts about 20 days, but the government booking cycle is 25 days, so there is often a gap,” said Asha Jain, a homemaker. “I recently bought an induction cooktop to manage simple cooking like tea, boiling milk and using a pressure cooker. Basic dishes can be done on induction, while rotis and dosas are still made on LPG.”
Domestic workers who cook in multiple homes say they too have had to adjust to the change.
“In one of the houses where I cook, the gas ran out in the evening and the new cylinder was yet to come,” said Sunita, a cook who works in three homes in Salisbury Park. I was asked to cook on induction. At first it felt slow and different, but now I have got the hang of it.”
Retailers say the rush is visible not only in stores but also online. Quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart have frequently listed induction cooktops as sold out in several areas of the city.
The surge has also led some stores to start accepting advance reservations for incoming stock.
“Demand has shot up in the last few days. Even before the new stock reaches the shop, customers are calling and asking us to reserve pieces,” said Anup Lunkad, owner of Gift Paradise. “Whatever we receive gets sold out very quickly.”
While induction cooktops were earlier seen as secondary appliances, the current situation appears to be changing how urban households approach cooking — not as a replacement for LPG, but as a practical backup when gas supplies become uncertain.