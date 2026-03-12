Amid LPG uncertainty, induction cooktops see surge in Pune; almost sold out online

At appliance stores across areas such as Laxmi Road, Aundh and Hadapsar, induction cooktops have suddenly become among the most sought-after products. (Image generated using AI)

Written by Neha Rathod

As uncertainty around LPG cylinder availability continues to trouble households across Pune, many families are turning to an alternative that was once considered optional — the induction cooktop. Over the past few weeks, retailers across the city say demand for induction stoves and compatible cookware has risen sharply as residents look for a reliable backup to keep their kitchens running.

At appliance stores across areas such as Laxmi Road, Aundh and Hadapsar, induction cooktops have suddenly become among the most sought-after products.

“Usually we sell two or three induction cooktops a week, mostly to students or people living alone,” said the manager at Maharashtra Electronics. “But in the past few days, sales have jumped significantly. People are walking in asking specifically for induction stoves because they are unsure when their next LPG cylinder will arrive.”