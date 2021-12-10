scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Pune: LPG cylinder bursts during illegal refilling, two injured

Police have identified the two injured as Dilip Kumar Sukhram Bishnoi and Banwarilal Madanlal Bishnoi.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 10, 2021 4:06:03 am
The explosion caused severe burn injuries to both persons. They were rushed to Sassoon General Hospital and from there to a private facility.

TWO persons sustained 60 per cent burn injuries in an explosion that took place while they were illegally trying to refill a small Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder from a larger one in Navi Sangvi area of Pune on Wednesday. Police have identified the two injured as Dilip Kumar Sukhram Bishnoi and Banwarilal Madanlal Bishnoi.

Senior inspector Sunil Tonpe, in-charge of Sangvi police station, said, “The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon around 1 pm when the two were illegally refilling cooking gas from a larger cylinder to a smaller one. The explosion caused severe burn injuries to both persons. They were rushed to Sassoon General Hospital and from there to a private facility. We have been told by the doctors that the two have sustained nearly 60 per cent burn injuries and both remain serious.”

Senior Inspector Tonpe added, “We have filed an offence in the case and will also be probing from where the two had procured the cylinders.”

