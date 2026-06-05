Pune techie killed in LPG leak blast, 5-year-old daughter survives leap from balcony

The incident took place at a house in Fortune City, Khandve Nagar. Fire brigade officials said the explosion took place when an empty domestic LPG cylinder was being replaced. (Photo Credit: Vishakha Toshniwal)

Written by Vishakha Toshniwal

A Pune techie died and his young daughter had a miraculous escape after a leak from a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder resulted in a blast at their house in Kharadi on Friday morning. The five-year-old girl survived after jumping from the first‑floor balcony, where a resident caught her, saving her life. Two other family members suffered severe burn injuries.

The incident took place at a house in Fortune City, Khandve Nagar.

The police identified the deceased as Pandurang Vishnu Gite, 35. His father, Vishnu Munjaji Gite, 82, and mother Vrundavani, 60, have sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment, the police added. While Pandurang’s wife, Rajashree, and daughter, Niharika, were also present at the house, Rajashree was away from the spot where the explosion took place.