Pune LPG crisis: MNGL offers fast-track piped gas connections to restaurants as eateries pull down shutters

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Badshahi, a 1960 restaurant in Pune NRH on Tilak Road, is closed for 2 days on Thursday due to LPG crisis (Express photo/Arul Horizon).Badshahi, a 1960 restaurant in Pune NRH on Tilak Road, is closed for 2 days on Thursday due to LPG crisis (Express photo/Arul Horizon).
As conflict in West Asia intensifies, a high-level team from the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) met with the representatives of the Pune chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) and listed out steps to be taken to ease the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) crisis for Pune restaurants and similar establishments.

“A meeting took place with the MNGL director for piped gas connections. In this crisis, MNGL is stepping up for the fraternity by identifying 150 restaurants near existing connections for easy extensions,” said Saili Jahagirdar, NRAI Pune Chapter Head.

Jahagirdar added that MNGL has offered to expedite connections for eligible NRAI members. “Apart from fast-tracking the connection process, MNGL will handle fire NOC, liaison, and permissions. They will make special requests to authorities for exceptions in the situation of a national crisis,” said Jahagirdar.

The deal comes as restaurants are struggling to keep the fires burning. Jahagirdar’s own establishment, Zillionth Bistro in Baner, closed down its shutters on Tuesday. “It is an emotional time for us, ” she said.

At JM Road, another famous outlet — Modern Cafe — pulled down its shutters on Tuesday after it became clear that the LPG stock would not last through dinner.

Behind the closed gate, Modern Cafe appears to be ready to welcome better times. The tables are clean and the chairs in place. “All through the day, customers are turning up and returning disappointed,” said a worker. There are around 20 workers living in the restaurant. They have come from many parts of India, from the south, the north and the east.

“This situation is even more serious than the Covid lockdown, when we were considered as essential services. We could at least keep our home delivery and takeaways on. With this situation, we are completely locked out, ” says Aditya Shetty of ARA Hospitality.

All five of his restaurant outlets are facing an acute LPG shortage. “Vendors report no stock of LPG cylinders, forcing us to switch to electric induction cooking. This reflects the challenging situation in the restaurant industry. We are managing operations with alternative arrangements, prioritising customer service despite these hurdles,” he said. Shetty is among those who have invested heavily in electric induction.

“I have picked up over 20 commercial inductions. Since all my vendors have put their hands up and are not providing any cylinders, I had no choice but to keep the restaurants running by making alternative arrangements,” he said.

His urgent appeal to authorities is to address the LPG cylinder shortage affecting restaurants and industries. “Despite timely payments, vendors report unavailability. We request the government’s intervention to ensure smooth supply and support businesses,” he said.

At Appa, famous for khichadi, owner Sangram Deshmukh says, “We don’t have enough gas cylinders. Our stock will hardly last for another day. After that, who knows what we will do? We are removing a few items from the menu that require a large amount of gas like thalipeeth and sabudana wada. For frying, we  are using an electric fryer.”

