Pune LPG crisis: MNGL offers fast-track piped gas connections to restaurants as eateries pull down shutters

As conflict in West Asia intensifies, a high-level team from the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) met with the representatives of the Pune chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) and listed out steps to be taken to ease the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) crisis for Pune restaurants and similar establishments.

“A meeting took place with the MNGL director for piped gas connections. In this crisis, MNGL is stepping up for the fraternity by identifying 150 restaurants near existing connections for easy extensions,” said Saili Jahagirdar, NRAI Pune Chapter Head.

Jahagirdar added that MNGL has offered to expedite connections for eligible NRAI members. “Apart from fast-tracking the connection process, MNGL will handle fire NOC, liaison, and permissions. They will make special requests to authorities for exceptions in the situation of a national crisis,” said Jahagirdar.