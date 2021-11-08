Pune records lower noise levels during Diwali as compared to pre-Covid years

Pune witnessed a less noisy Diwali as compared to previous years with maximum levels recorded at 83 decibels — much lower than the 100 plus decibels from pre-Covid 19 years – on the day of Lakshmi Puja, November 4.

The noise levels were recorded by the MPCB over three days during Diwali holidays. Nitin Shinde, Regional Officer, MPCB Pune, said, “This year, there has been a drop in the noise levels as compared to three to four years before Covid-19 when the levels used to cross 100 decibels on the main day of Diwali.” On Thursday, the daytime noise levels were recorded at 83 dB while they stood at 74.7 dB in the night.

According to an MPCB report, Karve Road (87.6dB) reported the highest noise level during daytime while Swargate (77.6 dB) witnessed the highest noise level in the night. “The usage of firecrackers has been far less than previous years i.e. 2018-19,” Shinde said.

Permissible limits for noise in commercial areas is 65 dB while for residential areas, it is 55 dB. Even as several locations showed that permissible limits for noise had been flouted, MPCB officials said overall, the noise levels had come down as against the previous years.

The monitoring exercise this year was carried out across 14 locations – 11 in Pune city and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad. MPCB officials also monitored noise levels in Solapur district on a day prior to Diwali, main Lakshmi Puja Day and Bhau Beej (November 6). The noise was monitored during the day from 6 am to 10 pm and during the night from 10 pm to 6 am, Pratap Jagtap, MPCB sub regional officer (Pune city), and Kiran Hasabnis, MPCB sub-regional officer (Pimpri-Chinchwad), said.