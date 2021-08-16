Pune: Low-key Independence Day celebrations in defence establishments

Various defence establishments in and around Pune celebrated the 75th Independence Day of India with low-key ceremonies adhering to safety norms placed for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a ceremony held at the at the Southern Command’s National War Memorial, Brigadier RR Kamath, Station Commander, Pune paid tributes paid tributes to the gallant warriors of the Army who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defending the territorial integrity of the nation. Selected military personnel from the Pune Station attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

INS Shivaji, the premier technical training establishment of the Indian Navy located at Lonavala also celebrated the Independence Day in a subdued manner. A wreath-laying ceremony was held on the occasion wherein Commodore Arvind Rawal, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji and Station Commander, Lonavala paid homage to the sea warriors and freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

A ceremonial parade was also held at the station where all service personnel and defence civilians commended by the Chief of Naval Staff and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command were honoured by the Station Commander.

To commemorate the 75 years of independence, a tree plantation drive was also organised at the station where 75 saplings were planted in the DSC lines of INS Shivaji.

Further, Navy Wives’ Welfare Association, Station Lonavala conducted various events to mark the day. A cycle rally was also held from INS Shivaji to Lohagad Fort and back on August 14 as part of celebrations.

