Pune-Lonavala local service to resume from October 12 for essential service providers

Those who can avail of the service will be issued QR code-enabled passes by Pune Police, said Central Railway officials. (Representational)

The Pune Railway Division will restart the Pune-Lonavala local service on a limited basis from October 12 for providers of “essential services”. Those who can avail of the service will be issued QR code-enabled passes by Pune Police, said Central Railway officials.

“The timings of the service and frequency will be announced in a few days,” said Manoj Jhawar, PRO, Pune Division.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the state government on September 30, operations of local trains in Pune region are now allowed in Pune region.

The Pune-Lonavala service will be operated along the lines of Mumbai local train services, where only government employees and essential services providers are allowed to use them. Some exceptions have been made for students, lawyers and tiffin providers, who have also been provided QR codes.

