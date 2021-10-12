Pune: Lonavala, Khandala brace for revellers as tourists spots reopen from today

With the district administration issuing directives for reopening tourist spots, Lonavala and Khandala – two popular picnic spots in Pune district – are bracing to tackle a flood of tourists.

“The order to reopen tourist spots was issued by the district collectorate four days ago. From today, we will allow tourists to visit dams and picnic spots,” Lonavala police inspector Dilip Pawar said on Tuesday.

Pawar said they had put up barricades at a distance of two to three kilometres from tourist spots. “We have started removing the barricades,” he informed.

The popular Bhushi Dam and the Tiger Point fall under the jurisdiction of the Lonavala City Police. While other dams, points, forts and waterfalls remain under the jurisdiction of the Lonavala Rural Police. The rural police, too, have started removing the barricades and check-posts that prevented tourists from accessing these areas.

Pawar said: “The tourist traffic on weekdays is generally less. However, on Saturdays and Sundays, lakhs turn up from Mumbai and Pune. This creates traffic snarls. We are gearing up to meet the situation.”

As for Covid-19 norms, Pawar said that tourists will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. “We will impose fines on those found violating Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Lonavala and Khandala are located in Maval taluka of Pune district. Besides the famous Bhushi dam, Maval taluka also has a few forts and caves like Karla and Bhaja.